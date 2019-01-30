Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone reboot has a premiere date.

CBS All Access will launch the new iteration of the classic anthology series on Monday, April 1 with a supersized premiere by dropping the first two episodes, it was announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour. Following its debut, the new Twilight Zone will roll out one new episode every Thursday starting April 11 on CBS' streaming service.

As was previously announced, Peele will host and narrate The Twilight Zone. The star-studded cast includes Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

Created by Rod Sterling, the original Twilight Zone has long been considered the godfather of sci-fi television; the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, and prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways. After its original run in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s on CBS, the series was brought back for three seasons on the network from 1985 to 1989, before returning for a second revival on UPN in 2002 that was hosted by Forest Whitaker.

Additionally, the return date for The Good Fight, which will kick off its third season, has been set for Thursday, March 14 on CBS All Access, it was announced Wednesday. The new season will feature the introduction of the addition of Michael Sheen.

In the upcoming 10-episode season, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself, while Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts. Meanwhile, Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) balances a new baby with a new love, and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) finds a new Mephistopheles in Roland Blum (Sheen), a lawyer who is corruption incarnate.

Watch the dramatic season three trailer below, as well as the season's new key art.

CBS All Access

RELATED CONTENT:

'Twilight Zone' Reboot Casts Adam Scott

It's Official: 'Twilight Zone' Reboot With Jordan Peele Is Coming to CBS All Access

'The Good Fight' Renewed for Season 3