'Twilight Zone' Reboot Casts Adam Scott

The Twilight Zone reboot is adding a major player.

Adam Scott has joined the cast of CBS All Access' upcoming series from Get Out director Jordan Peele, ET has learned.

The Parks and Recreation and The Good Place star will appear in the episode titled "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet" -- a possible homage to the iconic 1963 Twilight Zone episode, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," which starred William Shatner. Scott joins previously announced cast member Sanaa Lathan, who will star in the episode titled "Rewind." In addition to serving as executive producer, Peele will also host and narrate the horror anthology series.

Peele and his production company, Monkeypaw Productions, will spearhead the revival, alongside Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez. The trio will serve as executive producers and collaborate on the first episode.

Created by Rod Sterling, the original Twilight Zone has long been considered the godfather of sci-fi television; the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, and prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways. After its original run in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s on CBS, the series was brought back for three seasons on the network from 1985 to 1989, before returning for a second revival on UPN in 2002 that was hosted by Forest Whitaker.

In 1983, Steven Spielberg produced a film, Twilight Zone: The Movie, that starred Dan Aykroyd, Albert Brooks and John Lithgow. Twilight Zone has also been adapted into comic books, novels, stage productions, radio and games.

The Twilight Zone premieres in 2019 on CBS All Access.

RELATED CONTENT:

It's Official: 'Twilight Zone' Reboot With Jordan Peele Is Coming to CBS All Access

Jordan Peele Reportedly Helming Newly Announced 'Twilight Zone' Revival on CBS All Access