It turns out, Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant is a Barbra Streisand superfan!



On Tuesday, the leading man posted an ecstatic selfie from outside the acclaimed songstress’ sprawling California home. He then captioned the post with a charming explanation of his visit — and his explanation for an old letter he included.



“As a lifelong fan of someone you’ll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself boasting a wide grin in a black turtleneck and dark sunglasses. “Asked Security for permission & he replied ‘It’s a public road, but thanks for asking.’ Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding!”



In the accompanying letter, a teenage Grant pours out of his love for the Funny Girl star from his home in Swaziland, the small African kingdom where he grew up. He even suggests that Streisand come and visit him for some “respite” from her high-pressure career.



“I would like to offer you a two-week holiday, or longer, at our house, which is very beautiful with a pool and a magnificent view of the Ezulwini Valley,” he said in the note. "Which the Swazi people call Valley of Heaven. I think you will agree when you see it. Here you can rest.”



The touching post comes exactly a week after the 61-year-old actor received his first-ever Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? In the film, he plays Jack Hock, a sweet ne’er-do-well and pal of Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy), a writer who began forging letters from literary greats to make money in the ‘90s when her career stalled.

“I’m shaking as I speak to you,” Grant told ET soon after learning of his nomination for Best Supporting Actor. “I couldn’t be more thrilled if I tried. I’m absolutely gobsmacked.”



Grant went on to offer his love and support to director Marielle Heller and McCarthy, who was nominated for Best Actress, stating, “All of this I share with them. I feel like I’ve won just to have the privilege and the pleasure of working with Melissa.” The film also received a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.



The veteran thespian will next appear in Star Wars: Episode IX, although the details on his role are being kept under wraps. Get more breaking film news down below.



