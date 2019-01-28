If you were one of the handful of people who didn't get to see Black Pantheron the big screen, you'll soon be getting another chance.

One day after the Marvel blockbuster took home the Best Cast in a Motion Picture award at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards, Disney CEO Robert Iger announced that the beloved superhero saga would be roaring back into theaters, and tickets will be free!

"Today we are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth," Iger tweeted, adding that there would be no price for admission at 250 participating AMC theaters across the country.

"We will also donate $1.5M to @UNCF to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students," Iger added.

Black Panther was the highest grossing film of 2018, taking in $700 million domestically and $1.34 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Additionally, the film was just nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture, making it the first superhero film ever to be honored in the category. So, having the film return to the big screen at a time that happens to coincide with the Academy's voting window just makes good business sense, as well.

The film's big win at the SAG Awards on Sunday surprised everyone, including star Chadwick Boseman, who spoke on behalf of the cast and admitted with a laugh, "I didn't think I was gonna have to speak."

The stars of the blockbuster Marvel film stood beside the star as he explained the impact and importance a film like Black Panther has had on Hollywood.

"To be young, gifted and black, we all know what it's like to be told that there is not a place to be featured," Boseman shared. "We know what it's like to be told there's not a screen to be featured on... to be the tail and not the head. To be beneath and not above."

"That is what we went to work with every day. Because we knew not that we would be around during awards season and that it would make a billion dollars, but we knew that we had something special that we wanted to give the world," Boseman continued. "That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. And that we could create a world that would exemplify what we wanted to see."

