Feast your eyes on these nominations: The Costume Designers Guild has announced their 2019 CDGA nominees in film and television, which range from the fabulous fur coats of Ocean's 8 to the buttoned-up corsets of The Favourite and Mary Queen of Scots, the Afrofuturistic tribal wear of Black Panther to the overalls of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

As always, the guilds serve as a bellwether to Oscar nominations and, though this awards show splits its nominees by genre -- recognizing period pieces separately than sci-fi and fantasy designs -- we expect to see the likes of Black Panther's Ruth E. Carter (a two-time Academy Award nominee for Malcolm X and Amistad) and The Favourite's Sandy Powell (a three-time winner for Shakespeare in Love, The Aviator and The Young Victoria) come nominations day.

Until then, here are your 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards nominees:

EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Star Is Born, Erin Benach

Crazy Rich Asians, Mary E. Vogt

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Michele Clapton

Ocean’s 8, Sarah Edwards

Widows, Jenny Eagan

EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM

BlacKkKlansman, Marci Rodgers

Bohemian Rhapsody, Julian Day

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI/FANTASY FILM

A Wrinkle in Time, Paco Delgado

Aquaman, Kym Barrett

The Avengers: Infinity War, Judianna Makovsky

Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Jenny Beavan

EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach

Grace and Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger

The Romanoffs, Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck

Sharp Objects, Alix Friedberg

This Is Us, Hala Bahmet

EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD TELEVISION

The Alienist, Michael Kaplan

GLOW, Beth Morgan

The Man in the High Castle, Catherine Adair

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Donna Zakowska

Outlander, Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach

EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI/FANTASY TELEVISION

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich

The Handmaid’s Tale, Ane Crabtree

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Discovery, Gersha Phillips

Westworld, Sharen Davis

EXCELLENCE IN VARIETY, REALITY-COMPETITION, LIVE TELEVISION

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Paul Tazewell

The Late Late Show With James Corden, Lauren Shapiro

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zaldy Goco

Saturday Night Live, Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

So You Think You Can Dance, Marina Toybina

EXCELLENCE IN SHORT FORM DESIGN

Adidas: “See My Creativity,” commercial, Bonnie Stauch

Childish Gambino: “This is America," music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas

"Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy," short film, Charlie Altuna

Justin Timberlake: “Supplies” Directed by Dave Myers, music video, Ami Goodheart

Nespresso: “The Quest," commercial, Jenny Eagan

This year's winners will be announced at the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards, held on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

