Feast your eyes on these nominations: The Costume Designers Guild has announced their 2019 CDGA nominees in film and television, which range from the fabulous fur coats of Ocean's 8 to the buttoned-up corsets of The Favourite and Mary Queen of Scots, the Afrofuturistic tribal wear of Black Panther to the overalls of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
As always, the guilds serve as a bellwether to Oscar nominations and, though this awards show splits its nominees by genre -- recognizing period pieces separately than sci-fi and fantasy designs -- we expect to see the likes of Black Panther's Ruth E. Carter (a two-time Academy Award nominee for Malcolm X and Amistad) and The Favourite's Sandy Powell (a three-time winner for Shakespeare in Love, The Aviator and The Young Victoria) come nominations day.
Until then, here are your 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards nominees:
EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Star Is Born, Erin Benach
Crazy Rich Asians, Mary E. Vogt
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Michele Clapton
Ocean’s 8, Sarah Edwards
Widows, Jenny Eagan
EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM
BlacKkKlansman, Marci Rodgers
Bohemian Rhapsody, Julian Day
The Favourite, Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne
EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI/FANTASY FILM
A Wrinkle in Time, Paco Delgado
Aquaman, Kym Barrett
The Avengers: Infinity War, Judianna Makovsky
Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Jenny Beavan
EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach
Grace and Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger
The Romanoffs, Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck
Sharp Objects, Alix Friedberg
This Is Us, Hala Bahmet
EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD TELEVISION
The Alienist, Michael Kaplan
GLOW, Beth Morgan
The Man in the High Castle, Catherine Adair
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Donna Zakowska
Outlander, Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach
EXCELLENCE IN SCI-FI/FANTASY TELEVISION
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich
The Handmaid’s Tale, Ane Crabtree
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Discovery, Gersha Phillips
Westworld, Sharen Davis
EXCELLENCE IN VARIETY, REALITY-COMPETITION, LIVE TELEVISION
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Paul Tazewell
The Late Late Show With James Corden, Lauren Shapiro
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zaldy Goco
Saturday Night Live, Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
So You Think You Can Dance, Marina Toybina
EXCELLENCE IN SHORT FORM DESIGN
Adidas: “See My Creativity,” commercial, Bonnie Stauch
Childish Gambino: “This is America," music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas
"Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy," short film, Charlie Altuna
Justin Timberlake: “Supplies” Directed by Dave Myers, music video, Ami Goodheart
Nespresso: “The Quest," commercial, Jenny Eagan
This year's winners will be announced at the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards, held on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
