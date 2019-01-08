Lady Gaga would rather lay low than party it up!

The A Star Is Born leading lady took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "Shallows" at Sunday's ceremony, but instead of celebrating after her big win, she opted for a bed and a bowl of cereal.

ET caught up with the 32-year-old super star at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday, where she shared why she skipped the Globes after-parties.

"Nothing like a bowl of sugar and a Golden Globe, I was happy as a clam," Gaga expressed about her decision to go home and snap the now-famous black-and-white pic of her in bed with cereal. "For me, parties are lovely but it's really nice to spend time with your closest friends and your family, and talk and reflect on the work. Because without my friends and my family, I can't do what I do and I really love spending that quality time with them."

Gaga, who was honored with the Best Actress award at the event on Tuesday, looked radiant in a custom Ralph Lauren Collection tuxedo-inspired halter gown, embellished with more than 23,000 jet crystals and a custom hand-painted gold-and-black feather cape. The pop star couldn't have been happier to receive the recognition, telling ET, "It just means the world to me."

"I always wanted to be an actress. The character Ally that I play in A Star Is Born, she is nothing like me," Gaga explained. "It was such a challenge to craft her, and to make her, and craft her sound, and how she would become. I think what's so wonderful is I don't feel rewarded just for my performance, but for the handwork that was put in and also to see Bradley [Cooper] being awarded as Best Director and Sam [Elliott] as Best Supporting Actor. I couldn't be happier."

"It's just wonderful. We all worked hard and I just want everyone to know out there that people of all sexual identities, that if you work hard you can do anything. You can achieve anything."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

While awards season has officially kicked off, the "Just Dance" singer is already making memories and collecting special souvenirs. One, in particular, is her bespoke Valentino periwinkle ball gown she wore at the ceremony on Sunday.

"I believe I do get to keep it and it will be in my archive," she shared. As to where she will be displaying her second Golden Globe? "I guess it'll be right next to the other one," she said.

For more on Gaga's incredible Globes look, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Modernized Old Hollywood Glamour With Star's Golden Globes Look (Exclusive)

Lady Gaga Cries as She Wins for Best Original Song at 2019 Golden Globes

Lady Gaga Didn't Know She Was Channeling Judy Garland's 'A Star Is Born' Look at 2019 Golden Globes

Related Gallery