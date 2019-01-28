Courtney B. Vance isn’t afraid of Marvel!

The talented actor and husband of Black Panther star, Angela Bassett, did not tiptoe around some questions about the superhero film’s upcoming sequel at Sunday’s 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Vance, 58, joined his wife on the carpet ahead of Black Panther’s big wins, and the couple spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the importance of the film and the highly anticipated second installment.

When asked if “everybody” would be coming back for the sequel, Bassett replied, “I would assume so."

Vance quickly cut her off, noting, "Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B."

Michael B. Jordan’s villainous character, Eric Killmonger, seemingly died in the first film, but Bassett, 60, notes, “[We didn’t technically see him] go into the ocean, no.”

Jordan has previously confirmed to ET that director Ryan Coogler will be back for Black Panther 2, adding, “I know nothing else about it!” Could this also mean that even more presumed dead stars will be back after 2018’s epic final scene of Avengers: Infinity War? Possibly. How about including Vance in the MCU?

“Yeah, he could come into Wakanda!” Bassett declared of her husband.

"I just like the way it changed society,” Vance said of the film. "It was all about Wakanda forever. And those kind of films, when they come around you’ve got to lift them up… For me, that movie changed society, so give it what it’s due."

Bassett agreed, noting, "A movie of this style, it has a hard time. It’s accepted by the audiences, of course it’s a global sensation, all of that, but the award [shows] tend to push them to the side. But it’s such a well-crafted, well-made, beautiful story — big moments, big themes, and I think it’s so utterly worthy.”

Black Panther went on to win Outstanding Cast Performance and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble at the SAG Awards.

