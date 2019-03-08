Julianne Moore almost starred in Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Moore responded to a caller asking why she departed the flick. Moore was initially supposed to star as Lee Israel, a role that eventually went to Melissa McCarthy and earned her an Oscar nomination. On the late-night show, Moore said that writer Nicole Holofcener fired her.

"I didn't leave that movie. I was fired," she said. "Yeah yeah, Nicole fired me. So yeah, that's the truth."

Moore said that the reason for her firing was due to different interpretations of the character, a celebrity biographer turned literary forger, but happened before filming began and they had "just been kind of rehearsing and doing pre-production."

"I really think she didn't like what I was doing... I think her idea of where the character was, was different than where my idea of the character was," Moore said. "And so she fired me."

The firing came as a bit of surprise for Moore, as the last time she was told to leave a job was when she was a teenager.

"It's pretty bad," she said. "The only other time I was fired was when I was working at a yogurt stand when I was 15. So... it felt bad."

Though Moore has no hard feelings toward McCarthy, she's yet to watch the film "because it's still kind of painful."

"I love Melissa McCarthy. I worship her. I think she's fantastic, so I'm sure she's great," she said. "So that's the story."

While Moore missed out on the job, it ended up landing McCartney her second Oscar nomination and first for Best Actress. Her other nomination came in 2012 for her supporting role in Bridesmaids. ET caught up with McCarthy last month and she dished about learning of her Oscar nom.

"I got a call, and I immediately thought, ‘Oh, my parents’ alarm went off,’ and I was like, ‘What’s the matter? Is everyone OK?' And they’re like, ‘You’ve been nominated,’ and I’m like, ‘Is the alarm OK?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh for god’s sake! What are you talking about?’” she quipped. "And then it gets kind of hazy and fuzzy and it takes a moment to process that.”

