Melissa McCarthy is hopping to the top of our best dressed list!

While presenting Black Panther with the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, McCarthy stole the show with an elaborate gown that was adorned with dozens of cute stuffed animal rabbits.

“These artists create a prestige of textiles with authenticity yet never distract from the story,” the actress depanned to the camera while her rabbit puppet stole the camera’s focus. “Costume designers construct the looks around a character to a particular time and place in the subtlest, subtlest of ways. “

“So true,” McCarthy’s co-presenter, Brian Tyree Henry, agreed while standing in an elaborate gown of his own.

Getty Images

McCarthy originally struggled to open the Oscars envelop, due to her rabbit hand puppet, naturally, but she eventually announced Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter as the big winner.

"This has been a long time coming," she laughed while holding the statue. "Spike Lee, thank you for my start. I hope this make you proud."

"Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design, we turned him into an African king," she said on the stage while actor Chadwick Boseman beamed from the audience.

For more information about Black Panther's Academy Award-winning costume design team, check out ET's profile of the Women of Wakanda: The Female Forces Behind ‘Black Panther’s Historic Oscar Push.

RELATED CONTENT:

Melissa McCarthy Says She Accidentally 'Blew Off' Barbra Streisand: Here's How! (Exclusive)

'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' Deleted Scene: More From Melissa McCarthy's Oscar-Nominated Performance

Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

Related Gallery