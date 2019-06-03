Tiffany Haddish is ready to get to work with Australian strippers -- and we are ready to watch!

The 39-year-old actress is preparing to star alongside Hemsworth in Down Under Cover, a buddy cop movie centered on uncovering the culprits of a casino heist, with the main suspects being a group of Australian strippers.

ET caught up with Haddish at the premiere of her latest flick, The Secret Life of Pets 2, where she shared how she reacted when Hemsworth pitched the idea of a film about “an Australian strip group.”

“Sign me up!” Haddish said. “I love to see a good man dancing. Ain’t nothing like a sexy man body working [it!]”

“Wait, this is a kids movie, hold up,” she added before continuing to rave about the idea. “That Chris Hemsworth [idea] is not a kids movie. Ladies!”

The two commence shooting the film in January.

In the meantime, Haddish also has crime drama, The Kitchen, hitting theaters on Aug. 9, and is set to host and executive produce ABC’s Kids Say the Darndest Things revival.

