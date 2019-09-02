Salma Hayek just turned 53 and she's looking better than ever!

The Mexican actress posted a beach photo on Sunday showcasing her figure in a bright blue two-piece. Alongside, she shared a wonderfully defiant message with fans, writing, in both English and Spanish: "Yes, tomorrow I'm 53. So?!"

In no time, she got a number of touching birthday messages from fellow celebs, like Lenny Kravitz, who wrote, "@salmahayek and it never looked so good!!!!!"

Pierce Brosnan, who starred alongside Hayek in both 2004's After the Sunset and 2014's Some Kind of Beautiful, wrote, "Happy birthday dear Salma ❤️☘️."

Zoe Saldana chimed in: "Wowowowow."

Hayek later added: "Happy Birthday to all of you September babies. Feliz cumpleaños a todos ustedes que también cumplen en Septiembre."

The stunning actress was on hand last weekend at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where she spoke with ET about her role in the upcoming Marvel film, Eternals.

"I've known for a long time. I've known since March," said Hayek of her casting. "We have to keep it a secret and it kills you. It's like the most amazing thing that can happen to you, but you cannot tell anyone."

Hayek, whose character was originally a man in the comics, shared that she's "kind of the leader" of the group and has a maternal role.

"But Chloé [Zhao], the director, has approached the leadership a little bit more [with a] deeper connection," Hayek explained. "So, it's like a family and I'm like their mother, and they're all beautiful in different ways."

So, what does Hayek's 11-year-old daughter, Valentina, think of her playing a superhero? The actress joked, "Maybe she will listen to me now?!"

The film explores a race of immortal creatures who once lived on Earth and helped shape human civilization. It also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harington, Dong-seok Ma, Brian Tyree Henry and Gemma Chan. Eternals will be arriving in theaters on Nov. 6, 2020.

