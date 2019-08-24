Disney's last D23 Expo may have only been two years ago, but it feels like it's been a lifetime: In 2017, the studio announced the cast of Aladdin and confirmed a Frozen sequel was in the works, while also previewing their Lion King remake and an upcoming animated project called Coco.

And so it was high time we ventured back to Anaheim, California, for a sneak peek at what comes next. Co-chairman Alan Horn presided over Saturday's Walt Disney Studios presentation, offering those in attendance a first look at what's on the way from Disney Animation, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios. That means updates on Frozen 2 and Soul, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Phase 4 of the MCU, plus so much more.

Below, ET's live updates on absolutely everything we learned at D23.

