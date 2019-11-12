PDA alert!

It doesn’t get more public than front row at a Los Angeles basketball game, and it doesn’t get more affectionate than these pics of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The loved-up couple hit up the L.A. Clippers game against the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center on Monday night, but it appears they were more engrossed in each other than the score.

In white pants and an oversized black sweater, Cabello was all smiles as she cozied up to the singer. Smiling and nuzzling Mendes’ face, the songstress also held both his hands as they watched the game.

Of course, it was the steamy kisses that stole the spotlight, with the smitten couple locking lips throughout the game. Cabello also grabbed Mendes’ grinning face and planted a peck on his cheek at one point.

During their high-profile romance, the young musicians have frequently been spotted enjoying PDA everywhere from Miami beaches to San Francisco coffee shops.

Their latest date night comes just two days after Mendes wrapped the latest leg of his Illuminate World Tour with his first-ever show in New Zealand, where he was also spotted rocking out at U2's The Joshua Tree Tour on Friday night. The next leg of his tour commences in Brazil on Nov. 29.

The brief break means Cabello was also able to have Mendes by her side at Julia Michaels' prom-themed birthday party on Sunday night, where they were spotted dancing to Cher’s “Believe.”

