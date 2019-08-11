It's Chris Hemsworth's birthday and the touching tributes to the A-lister are rolling in!

Just after midnight, the 36-year-old Avengers: Endgame star's wife, Elsa Pataky, posted a number of photos of them together, including a few snaps of their kids, daughter India, 7, and twins sons Sasha and Tristan, 5, along with a sweet message to mark the occasion.

"Happy birthday to my favourite human being, my husband my partner, my love, best dad ever," she wrote. "Im so proud of you and who you are. Don't ever stop making us laugh. You make every moment in our lives so happy."

Chris' older brother, Luke Hemsworth, also shared a post featuring a photo of the birthday boy posing while front row at a UFC match.

"Happy birfday bruv. You da man! And by that I mean you're a real man," he captioned the photo. "You're someone I look up to not just because you're really tall but because of the man you are: Funny, intelligent, caring, driven, beastly strong and fiercely loyal. You're a constant inspiration and beacon of joy. Miss you on the other side of the world so I'll raise glass and toast the legend that continues to grow."

"Your journey is so bloody exciting to watch and makes me incredibly proud to call you my brother," Luke continued. "Keep bringing happiness and entertainment into the world and don't underestimate the value of what you do. Luv ya mate @chrishemsworth have a rad day."

The movie star's big day arrives just hours after fans got some shocking updates on his brother, Liam Hemsworth. On Saturday, several photos arrived showing Liam's wife, Miley Cyrus, kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, in Lake Como, Italy.

"They were not trying to hide it at all," an eyewitness told ET of the PDA. "There were other people sitting by the pool."

The source added that the pair went out by themselves while on the trip, sharing: "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them. They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

A rep confirmed to ET that Liam and Miley have parted ways after seven months of marriage.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep stated. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart," the rep added. "Please respect their process and privacy."

On Sunday morning, Miley posted a photo of herself standing before a mountain range in ab-displaying attire. In the caption, she seemed to address the revelation of her marriage's end.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed," she wrote. "My dad always told me ' Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙."

Liam has yet to post about his brother's birthday or his breakup. He was, however, spotted surfing with Chris in Australia last week.

