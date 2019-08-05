The Hemsworth brothers are here to cure your Monday blues!

Chris Hemsworth, 35, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, were spotted out and about in Australia on Monday, stripping out of their wetsuits as they returned from a surf session in Byron Bay.

Not only did the sexy siblings appear shirtless, showing off their chiseled abs and impeccable biceps, but the two were also photographed smiling and laughing as the paparazzi snapped their pics.

Exhibit A, Liam's ripped figure:

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Exhibit B, Chris' infectious smile:

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

The outing comes just a few weeks after Chris made an appearance during Marvel's star-studded panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, where it was announced that the actor will be reappearing as the God of Thunder in the Thor fourquel, titled Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel also revealed the return of Natalie Portman to the franchise -- she'll be portraying Jane Foster, aka female Thor, in the Taika Waititi-directed film based on The Mighty Thor comic books.

Fans who saw Avengers: Endgame know that Chris went to great lengths to transform himself into "Fat Thor," after the script called for his character to become overweight and despondent in the years following Thanos' defeat. Chris wore a fat suit during those specific scenes to give his figure the appearance of a growing beer belly which, unsurprisingly, received mixed reviews.

For a fun segment on Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last month, Chris shared a never-before-seen video of himself in costume on the Endgame set. Watch below for more on his epic transformation:

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery