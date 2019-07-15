The romance is still very much alive between Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

The couple was snapped in Ibiza on Sunday, enjoying the sunshine on a yacht. Damon wrapped an arm around Barroso, as she affectionately touched his face. The couple's good friends -- Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky -- were also snapped on the yacht, looking fit as ever in their casual clothes.

Splash News

Splash News

Damon and Hemsworth frequently take vacations together with their families, and Pataky and Barroso have also gotten close. Last January, Pataky told ET she and Barroso have matching tattoos.

"Just three points, it's simple," she said of their matching ink. "It's three dots that means today, tomorrow and forever. It's to remember moments. ... When I have a great moment with people that I love, it's good to remember those moments and have them on your body to just say they mean a lot to me."

Prior to this vacation, the families were spotted together on Rottnest Island in Australia in March. Two months earlier, 48-year-old Damon and 35-year-old Hemsworth lived it up shirtless in snowy Montana, getting into a hot tub with their wives.

But in 2017, Damon told a scary story during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show involving his 10-year-old daughter, Gia, while on vacation with Hemsworth in Byron Bay. Gia got stung by a jellyfish, which he and Hemsworth had to pull off of her.

"[I got stung] a little bit, but not like her," he shared, adding that neither he or Hemsworth peed on her, a method that is supposed to help ease the pain of a jellyfish sting. "That's what they say you're supposed to do, but -- at this point, you know, she peed on me enough in her life. But, no. In fact, there was enough around her chest that a lot of locals said, 'You should actually call the paramedics,' because you can go into shock."



Thankfully, Gia turned out to be fine, and the two families have continued to vacation together. For more on Damon and Hemsworth's bromance, watch the video below:

