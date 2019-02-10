A double date at a UFC match? Why not!



On Sunday, Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, as well as Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, were all side-by-side at an MMA event in Melbourne, Australia.



Throughout the matches, the foursome excitedly followed along, and the fellow actors looked incredibly chummy, laughing, joking and cheering along with their wives.



Fans know that in Thor: Ragnarok, Damon played an actor portraying Thor dying in a play on Asgard as the real Thor (Hemsworth) watched in dismay. And, earlier this month, these two enjoyed a Montana vacation with their families. So, spying them at a UFC event together isn’t all that surprising.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

After the outing, Hemsworth shared a blurry still of himself and Elsa in their seats right outside the Octagon. He admitted in the caption that MMA isn’t something he’s looking to try anytime soon.



“Nah seriously Elsa there’s no way I’m gettin in the cage, I pretend to be tough, this shit is real,” he seemed to caption himself. “Is there green screen involved??”

The comment yielded a response from another UFC fan, Logan Paul, who proposed they square off against each other, writing, "I'd fight you. Probably an even match."



This hilarious post from Hemsworth comes just weeks after Hemsworth shared a still from his family vacation to Thailand in which he appears to be doing an epic bellyflop near a waterfall. The image even caught the eye of another Marvel star — Ryan Reynolds — who just had to comment.



"I can't believe the water was only an inch deep,” Reynolds wrote. “So sorry. Hope you're recovering OK."



Hemsworth wrote back: ”Yes I may have misjudged the depth @vancityreynolds, but scars fade, the legend of this leap will live on forever.”

Get loads more celebrity news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Hemsworth Shares If He Feels Pressure to Maintain Body That Made Him Famous

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Chris Hemsworth on Instagram Over His 'Legend' Leap Into the Water

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Purchase $11 Million Brooklyn Apartment Units

Related Gallery