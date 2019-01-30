Chris Hemsworth has put in a lot of hours to maintain his buff physique, but he's feeling better than ever!

The 35-year-old actor, best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a slew of ups and downs before landing the superhero gig that kick-started his career. Once obtaining the athletic role and bulking up, he's been unstoppable. But does that time in the gym ever get tiresome?

“It comes hand in hand with the roles I play, but look, occasionally you’ll see paparazzi poking out of the bushes and you’re like, 'How’s my rig look? Am I on point, or have I slacked off lately?'" Hemsworth, who appears on the March cover of Men's Health (on stands Feb. 12), says in an interview published Wednesday. "I maintain my fitness because it makes me feel better."

Of course, it helps to have roles that require him to be at his best shape. However, there was a time when he almost called it quits and was about to return home to Australia.

"I was about to quit," he says about his stalled career after 2009's Star Trek. "I always wanted to act, and one of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents’ house off. I’d asked Dad once when he thought he’d pay it off and he said, 'Honestly, probably never.' I wanted to change that. So I was super active with auditions. And then my mentality changed, which came from being at a point where I was like, 'I’m going to go back to Australia.'"

"I had one more audition where I was like, 'Do this for his house. Think about reasons other than yourself,'" he recalled. "That was for The Cabin in the Woods, and I got that job, and from there I got Red Dawn. And then I got Thor.”

Meanwhile, as Hemsworth entered his mid-30s, he began to change his fitness and nutrition routine. So does he see himself still playing the superhero at 50?

“It’s about whether the story interests me, to be totally honest," he explains. "I grew up watching the Tom Cruise model of films that are fun, entertaining, and then squeezing in a few themes that speak to different parts of yourself, your personality, or your soul.”

