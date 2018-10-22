This is what true love Down Under looks like!

On Monday, Chris Hemsworth and his stunning wife, Elsa Pataky, caught some waves together at Australia’s picturesque Byron Bay. The day at the beach also offered the couple the chance to show off their camera-ready bods for all the locals. Pataky chose a leopard-print one-piece and a ball-cap for the laid-back day while her movie star hubby went shirtless in his wetsuit, offering lucky passersby a glimpse of his chiseled physique.

In the past, the leading man has been candid about why he wanted his kids -- daughter India, 6, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, both 4 -- to grow up in a quiet seaside community in Australia rather than a bustling major city.

“L.A. is a tough place to get around with kids,” he told Modern Luxury in 2016. “There’s not a whole lot of foot traffic. It was all about loading up the car and car seats. Here, we just walk out the door and head to the beach down the street. It’s a much more simple life.”

Just one day prior to Hemsworth’s day of surfing with his wife, he and a pal picked up a hitchhiker. Not only did the weary traveler get to meet a world-famous actor, he also got to join them for a helicopter ride! The Avengers: Infinity War star shared the entire journey with his fans on Instagram, including Scott the hitchhiker climbing into the chopper with his guitar.

Last week, the 35-year-old actor completed filming on the upcoming Men in Black spinoff which co-stars Tessa Thompson. On the last day of shooting, he shared a photo of himself, Thompson and the film’s director F. Gary Gray on set.

“That’s a wrap on MIB for me!!” the Australian captioned the photo. “From London to Morocco to Italy and NYC. Thank you to all the fantastic cast and crew who took part on this epic journey and our director F. Gary Gray, cheers for the fun times, big laughs and solid memories. Can’t wait to show what we’ve put together. see you all soon.”

Soon, he’ll start filming the next Star Trek sequel alongside co-stars Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Zachary Quinto and John Cho.

Get more breaking celebrity news in the clip below.

