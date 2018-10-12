Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are on the move!

Just weeks after the co-stars shared the first photos of themselves on set of the new Men in Blackmovie, it appears the story has taken them to a new location. Thompson took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of herself and Hemsworth sporting their iconic Men in Black suits in the desert.

The 35-year-old actress sports chic shades and carries a huge umbrella as she makes her way up a sand dune in the snap, looking over her shoulder slightly to check on Hemsworth, who appears a little less put together.

“Buds in Black. @chrishemsworth,” Thompson captioned the shot.

While plot details for the Men in Black franchise follow-up are unknown, Hemsworth is set to play Agent H in the movie, while Thompson is portraying Agent M.

The pair, who also worked together on 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, haven’t stopped sharing pics from set, after posting the first photos of themselves in character last month.

The new Men in Black film, also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall, is set to release in June 2019.

