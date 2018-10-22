Chris Hemsworth Picks Up a Hitchhiker in Australia

Chris Hemsworth just made an American musician’s day!

On Sunday, the 35-year-old actor posted a video of himself and his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, picking up Scott Hildebrand, an American singer who was hitchhiking in Australia. The clip was set to Hildebrand’s song, “Ready to Fly.”

“So we've just landed in Brissie, we've just seen a guy is hitchhiking to Byron Bay. That's where we're going,” Zocchi exclaims in the clip, before turning the camera to the Thor star.

“We're going to Byron, we'll give him a lift,” Hemsworth, wearing round, blue sunglasses and a grey T-shirt, says.

But the duo wasn’t planning on bringing Hildebrand along for the two-hour car ride, instead opting to travel via air. “Little does he know that we’re getting a chopper,” Zocchi says.

Once picked up, Hildebrand offers to chip in for gas, but Hemsworth reveals that it’ll likely cost upwards of $4,000.

“Are you guys flying?” Hildebrand questions after the gas estimate.

“You’re choppering to Byron Bay, brother!” Zocchi confirms to pure joy and laughs from Hildebrand.

The trio boards the helicopter, where Hemsworth even helps Hilderbrand out with his headphones. After a scenic ride over water, the actor and Zocchi drop Hildebrand off.

“All right Scotty, dream’s over,” Hemsworth says. “Back to the normal hitchhiking.”

“Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick ass musician Scott Hildebrand,” Hemsworth quipped in the caption.

Hildebrand -- a singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Chicago, Illinois, who plays a mix of blues, folk, rock and roll, and reggae -- shared the video on his Instagram account as well.

“When hitchhiking leads to a helicopter ride with Thor,” he wrote. “So grateful for this crazy experience and the opportunity to share my music with so many beautiful people. Thanks guys!”

As if helping out a stranger wasn’t reason enough, check out the video below for more on why we love Hemsworth!

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Hemsworth Wraps 'Men in Black' Movie -- See His Sweet Message

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Sport Suits in the Desert in New Pic From 'Men in Black' Set

Chris Hemsworth Says He 'Feels Gross' About His Wealth

Related Gallery