Close pals Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are living their best lives with their wives and kids at their side.

On Tuesday, Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, shared priceless moments from their recent group vacation in Montana. The 42-year-old actress shared a video of her rocking a bikini despite the snowy conditions, jumping into the hot tub with Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

"I've never seen it before, bikini and a winter hat on," she says with a laugh.

"Here come the kids!" Damon then says excitedly.

Instagram

Instagram

Pataky then Instagrammed a video of the two couples and all their kids filling up the tub, this time with her husband by her side. "Too many in a Jacuzzi?" she joked.

Instagram

The vacation was a true family trip, with Hemsworth's older brother, Luke, also coming along.

Instagram

Hemsworth and Damon are no strangers to joint family vacations. They went to Australia together last April, and were also there in 2017, when Damon's 8-year-old daughter, Stella, got stung by a jellyfish.

Last April, Ben Affleck joked about a report that Hemsworth has replaced him as Damon's best friend.

"Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I'm Team @JimmyKimmel anyways," Affleck tweeted, referencing Damon and Kimmel's years-long playful feud.

Meanwhile, Pataky and Barroso have gotten close as well -- last January, Pataky spoke to ET about the two of them actually getting matching tattoos.

"Just three points, it's simple," Pataky said. "It's three dots that means today, tomorrow and forever. It's to remember moments. ...When I have a great moment with people that I love, it's good to remember those moments and have them on your body to just say they mean a lot to me."

Pataky also talked to ET about her close relationship with her now sister-in-law, Miley Cyrus. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Hemsworth Reveals First Trailer for 'Men In Black International'

Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Show Off Their Fit Physiques

Chris Hemsworth Picks Up a Hitchhiker in Australia

Related Gallery