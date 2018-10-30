Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon simply refuse to let their (not exactly real) feud come to an end!

On Monday, the late-night talk show host revealed that he attended the fifth and final game of the World Series in L.A. on Sunday with an old frenemy. That’s when he showed a fun photo of himself and the 48-year-old actor wearing matching “I’m With Stupid” T-shirts to the game.

“There’s nothing worse than paying a lot of money for tickets and having to sit next to an obnoxious jerk the whole game,” he commented.

And, as we previously reported, the pair were joined by another familiar face — Ben Affleck! He and Damon bonded over their love of the Boston Red Sox and definitely did some cheering when the team clinched the series that night.

Kimmel fans know that his tongue-in-cheek rivalry with Damon has gone on for years and involved numerous pranks and gags. Last year, the day after the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl, the Oscar-winning actor dressed as Tom Brady (in full pads and helmet, no less) to “sneak” onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After taking off his helmet and being revealed, Damon cried, “Touchdown! … I won the Super Bowl and I won your stupid show!”

