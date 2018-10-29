Boston Bros for life!

Best friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon showed their Boston pride on Sunday night in the final game of the World Series, where the die-hard Boston Red Sox fans got to see their team win the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a final score of 5-1.

The pals were joined by Jimmy Kimmel, who was rooting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kimmel, 50, and Damon, 48, both wore “I’m With Stupid” T-shirts in their respective teams’ colors, with arrows pointing at one another.

The two have an ongoing fake feud on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but appeared to be having a blast at the big game. The trio was not photographed drinking alcohol as Affleck continues to seek treatment for his alcohol addiction. In addition to Affleck and Kimmel, Damon was also seen laughing it up with actor Billy Crudup.

Both Affleck and Damon -- who got their break writing and starring in the Boston-set Good Will Hunting movie in 1997-- were thrilled by their team’s win, hugging one another, cheering, jumping up and down, and holding up no. 1 fingers to the camera.

Affleck, who recently returned to work while continuing his rehab treatment, has been supporting the Red Sox throughout the World Series. On Saturday, the 46-year-old actor and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, both attended game four.

Garner, 46, was not seen at the final game, but she did step out looking stunning in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Peppermint star showed a lot of leg while wearing a grey-and-brown pencil skirt, black sweater and matching brown heels.

Here's more on Affleck's life after rehab:

