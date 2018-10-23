Following his own recent struggles with alcohol addiction, Ben Affleck was back to work on the set of his new film, Torrance, playing a role that will likely hit close to home for the actor.

The 46-year-old Justice League star -- who just completed a 40-day stint at a rehab treatment center in Malibu, California, earlier this month -- was all-smiles in Los Angeles on Monday, on the set of his new film, which deals closely with the devastation that addiction can have on someone's life.

In Torrance, Affleck stars as a former all-star basketball player who loses his career and his wife amid his battle with addiction. Through his struggle to get clean, he attempts to reclaim his life by becoming the coach of a high school basketball team.

Affleck, who is also serving as a producer on the upcoming drama, looked healthy and happy while chatting with co-star Janina Gavankar, who plays his ex-wife in the film.

Clint Brewer/BACKGRID

The actor's role in the film is a surprisingly close analog to some of the troubles Affleck has been facing in his own life, including his recent stay in rehab and his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner, which was officially finalized early this month.

The actor also recently split from his girlfriend, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, whom he'd been dating for just a few weeks before entering rehab and continued to date throughout his time at the facility.

Following the successful completion of his treatment, Affleck released a statement on Instagram thanking his family, friends and fans for their support. He also ruminated on the nature of addiction, which is an issue he's faced for years.

"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle," he wrote. "Because of that one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a lifelong commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.

"As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of wisdom and strength, not weakness or failure," he continued. "With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."

For more on the Oscar winner's challenging battle with his addiction and his long road to sobriety, watch the video below.

