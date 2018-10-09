Ben Affleck Steps Out Smiling Following Split From Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck appears to be just fine following his breakup from Shauna Sexton.

The 46-year-old actor was snapped smiling big in Los Angeles on Monday morning amid the news that he and Sexton have split. Affleck wore a blue plaid shirt, black jeans and brown boots and appeared to be in a good mood as he sipped on his ice coffee.

On Tuesday, ET learned that Affleck and 22-year-old Sexton ended their brief relationship. The two were first linked in August when they were spotted during a dinner date in Malibu.

“It was casual and not serious," a source tells ET of the pair's time together. "Ben’s only priority right now is his sobriety and his family.”

Interestingly enough, just this weekend, Sexton shared photos from their getaway to Big Sky, Montana. One snap she shared on her Instagram Story was of Affleck driving.

Sexton was also previously photographed visiting Affleck both at his Pacific Palisades home and at his rehab facility in Malibu.

Late last month, a source told ET that the Oscar-winning actor's loved ones were concerned about his relationship with Sexton.

"It's very hard for anyone who is close to Ben to trust Shauna because they don't know her and she seemed to come out of nowhere," the source said. "The one thing everyone knows is Shauna is not sober, she is incredibly young, and she came into Ben's life at his lowest point. They wish that Ben would hold off on a relationship for now."

Meanwhile, Affleck recently finalized his divorce from Jennifer Garner, though the former couple had been separated since 2015. Still, the two remain close and continue to co-parent their three children together -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

During Garner's recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said their family Halloween decorations would still include Affleck.

