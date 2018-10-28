They may not be an item any more but Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck still share a love of baseball.

The A-list exes both attended the World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in L.A. on Saturday. The Justice League star, who is from Massachusetts, was all smiles while sporting a Red Sox cap and chatting with a fellow fan in the stands. Likewise, Garner looked comfy and casual while taking in the game with actress Angela Bassett. The sporting event was a family affair for Ben, as his brother, Casey Affleck, was also in attendance.

This joint sighting comes just days after ET learned that the 46-year-old Peppermint star is dating businessman John Miller. The newfound romance is only a few months old. They met through mutual friends and have gone out several times together.

"They went for romantic dinners far out of town or at his home," a source shared. "He is warm, fun and incredibly smart. He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry.”

“Jen’s marriage to Ben has been over for a very long time and, while her first priority has always been her kids, she knew she needed to rebuild her life without Ben," the source added. "It wasn’t easy at first and she even had to push herself to date. When she finally did step into that world, she kept that part of her life very private.”

Earlier in October, Affleck was released from a rehab facility where he was being treated for alcohol addiction, which Garner first took him to in August. After getting out, he released a statement addressing the situation.

"This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care," he wrote. "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others."

"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle," he continued. "Because of that one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a lifelong commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoke about their own journeys with addiction. To those people I want to say thank you. Your strength and courage is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of wisdom and strength, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."

Soon after his release, the former couple officially finalized their divorce following their separation in 2015.

The 46-year-old actor is currently hard at work on a new drama titled Torrance in which he plays a former all-star basketball player who loses his career and his wife amid his battle with addiction. Through his struggle to get clean, he attempts to reclaim his life by becoming the coach of a high school basketball team.

Affleck and Garner were hardly the only familiar faces in the crowd on Saturday night. Koby Bryant, Magic Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Jason Bateman, Rob Lowe, Charlize Theron, Mandy Moore and her fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, were also on hand. Ultimately, the Dodgers lost to the Red Sox, 6-9.

