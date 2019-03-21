Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are back together again!

TheAvengers: End Game star took to Instagram Story on Wednesday to share his latest vacation with his wife, Elsa Pataky, his good friend Damon, 48, and his wife, Luciana Barroso. The families were soaking up the sun on the Rottnest Island in Australia.

In Hemsworth's videos, the group is all seen getting on a catamaran, with the actor poking fun at his wife, who struggles to pronounce the name of the watercraft until she switches to Spanish. "Un catamaran," she says. The Marvel actor also shared some snaps of him with Damon and another friend on the beach.

Pataky also kept fans updated on their beach vacation, posting a slew of photos on her Instagram. In the pics, she's posing with a cute quokka, with her husband and kids, and one of the four of them on the beach.

Just last month, Hemsworth, Pataky, Damon and Barroso were all side-by-side at an MMA event in Melbourne, Australia.

In January, the two families spent time together in total opposite weather, vacationing in Montana and enjoying the snow.

Their frequent trips together, however, caught the attention of Damon's best bud, Ben Affleck, last April, who joked that Hemworth had replaced him.

"Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I'm Team @JimmyKimmel anyways," Affleck tweeted, referencing Damon and Kimmel's years-long playful feud.

The Thor star replied to Affleck, taking a dig at their Marvel and DC Comics rivalry.

"Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics," Hemsworth quipped back. "How do you like them apples 😘. @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely..."

Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics.

How do you like them apples 😘. @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely... https://t.co/SWe7yrHRWW — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Damon and Hemsworth's wives are also really close and even got matching tattoos.

"Just three points, it's simple," Pataky told ET last year about her and Barroso's ink. "It's three dots that means today, tomorrow and forever. It's to remember moments. ...When I have a great moment with people that I love, it's good to remember those moments and have them on your body to just say they mean a lot to me."

For more on the Hemsworth and Damon clans, watch below.

