A whole lot of big stars will soon be immortalized in stone with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced on Thursday that 35 new celebrities and entertainers from the worlds of film, television, theater or live performance, music or recording, and radio, have been chosen for the coveted honor.

Chris Hemsworth, Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer and Mahershala Ali are among the A-list actors chosen in the Motion Picture category, as are Oscar-winning filmmakers Spike Lee and Lina Wertmüller, iconic costume designer Ruth E. Carter and the fictional character Batman.

Stars who are being added to the Walk of Fame for their contributions to TV include Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams and Dr. Phil McGraw, along with famed game show producer and TV exec Harry Friedman and the late comedian Andy Kaufman.

Elvis Costello, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Alicia Keys, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker, Andy Madadian and the late Muddy Waters are among the numerous artists who will be receiving a star for their work in music and recording, along with BBC chairman Sir Lucian Grainge, and record producer Mo Ostin.

The only stars being added for their contributions to theater and live performance are comedian Dave Chappell and Pose star Billy Porter.

Famed radio journalist and NPR personality Susan Stamburg -- host of Weekend Edition, recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award and National Radio Hall of Fame inductee -- was the only celebrity who will be honored in the category for contributions to the radio medium.

