Mandy Moore is still taking in getting her very own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The 34-year-old actress received the big honor on Monday, and was supported by her This Is Us co-stars -- including Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson -- as well as her A Walk to Remember love interest, Shane West. ET spoke to Moore following the ceremony, and she called the moment "surreal."

"This is not something that typically happens to somebody like me," she told ET's Lauren Zima. "I'm trying to be present and be in the moment and appreciate it, and not feel so overwhelmed, but this is super overwhelming."

Moore also said it was "incredible" to have the support of her This Is Us family and West.

"It's crazy. I've been in this business now for 20 years, and I feel like those two projects, in particular, really signify, like, just monumental moments in my career, starting with A Walk to Remember and now This Is Us," she shared. "And now to have Shane from the movie and my whole This Is Us family here just means more than anything."

It's been an eventful time for Moore, who married musician Taylor Goldsmith last November. The actress called Goldsmith the "love of my life" during her acceptance speech, and told ET she felt "immense gratitude" for where she is these days.

"I feel incredibly lucky to be at this juncture of my life and to sort of feel like I'm coming into my own, understanding who I am, owning my power, and to have the people I love most by my side, just, it means the most," she noted.

Moore also had a sense of humor about This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman reciting lyrics to her 1999 debut single, "Candy," while roasting her at the podium.

Dan Fogelman: "At 15 years old, Amanda Leigh Moore managed to take the word 'Candy,' rhyme it with 'dandy,' and turn it into a pop music hit. If that does not deserve a star on the Walk of Fame, I don't know what does" pic.twitter.com/TDYtzilAiS — Variety (@Variety) March 25, 2019

"The fact that Dan, the man of many words, like, referred back to these awful lyrics -- I can say that because I didn't write them -- nonsensical lyrics, I should say, is truly remarkable," she said with a smile.

ET spoke to Ventimiglia following the ceremony, who was clearly proud of his onscreen wife.

"Always there to support my girl, all the time," Ventimiglia said. "It's a proud moment to be remembered in stone and brass among so many great and talented artists, you know? And not just actors, musicians and recording artists and everything, so it's pretty cool, happy to be here."

ET spoke to the 41-year-old actor last September at the Emmys, where he revealed the sweet This Is Us tradition he shares with Moore. Watch the video below for more:

