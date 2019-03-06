Mandy Moore is sharing her thoughts on romances that begin online, like her very own that led to tying the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith.



It all began with the 34-year-old actress posting photos of Goldsmith’s band, Dawes', album cover on Instagram in 2015. The singer soon wrote her back and thus began a relationship that blossomed into marriage. However, Moore readily admits that, back then, she never would have guessed that’s how she’d find her husband, whom she married in November of last year.



"We have a modern kind of love story,” she tells InStyle. “But if someone would have told me three years ago, ‘That’s your future husband, and you’re going to meet him through Instagram,’ I would have thought that they were absolutely bonkers. It proves that you have to stay open-minded because you just never know.”

The This Is Us star also says that, in our bustling lives, people should welcome promising newcomers via a number of different avenues, including social media.



“We shouldn’t have any judgment about what helps people find one another,” she insists. “I’ve met lots of friends on Instagram too. We live in such a crazy, exhausting world, I think it’s perfectly logical that this is how we connect with each other. It’s how we all communicate now anyway, so it doesn’t feel weird to me that it’s a way you can find a relationship that will really last.”



However, despite finding her husband online, Moore -- who was previously married to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016 -- absolutely loves unplugging and be as present as possible.



“Sometimes we need to just get off the clock and the grind of looking at our phones and feeling like we have to be tethered to the world around us,” she explains. “When I can put down the phone and take a deep breath, it feeds me. I think I have the opposite of FOMO! With age, comes the wisdom that you’re not really missing out on anything.”



