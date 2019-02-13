It seems we might get an A Walk to Remember reunion on This Is Us!

During an interview with Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura on ET Live on Wednesday, Shane West revealed he's had discussions with Mandy Moore about him possibly guest starring on the NBC series.

"I feel like if it was right [I would do it]... it would have to be the right way to do it. I'm 100 percent interested," West shared. "We've talked about it, actually, but you'd want it to be something special."

"[I wouldn't do it] just to pop in, but [I want] something that goes somewhere," he added.

West and Moore famously played love interests in her first leading film role in 2002's A Walk to Remember. As West revealed on Wednesday, he's also good friends with Moore's current on-screen husband, Milo Ventimiglia.

"Milo's an old friend of mine. He and I started around the same time," West explained. "I'm very happy for him as well. He's a great guy."

West, who called his time filming A Walk to Remember with Moore "a wonderful eight weeks," is now focused on his role as Bane in Gotham.

"I assume every actor and actress would like to play a superhero or villain in their career. It's like being a kid again, and it's a lot of fun," West expressed. "For me, villains are little bit more exciting. Heroes kind of have to be the rock, very stoic, a lot of times they don't have a lot of places they can go, whereas a villain, you can change things up."

"For me, my favorite villain of all time and out of DC was Bane, so it really... they called me up and I said, 'Yeah, I don't really care. A week and a half? Alright, I'll be in New York in a week and a half!'"

Gotham airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore Has a 'Walk to Remember' Reunion With Shane West and Director Adam Shankman

Mandy Moore and Shane West Tease 'A Walk to Remember' Reunion on Film's 15th Anniversary

'A Walk to Remember' Turns 15! Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With Mandy Moore and Shane West (Exclusive)

Related Gallery