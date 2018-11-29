Mandy Moore fell in love with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, very quickly!

The newlywed -- who tied the knot with Goldsmith in a backyard ceremony earlier this month -- covers ELLE Australia's December issue and opens up about their love story.

The pair met in 2015 after Moore raved about Goldsmith's band, Dawes, on Instagram. After the sweet post, Goldsmith's manager reached out to Moore to thank her for the praise. Through that exchange, Moore and Goldsmith began emailing and eventually wound up on a date.

"I left that dinner completely smitten but we didn't hold hands or kiss or anything," Moore tells the magazine.

The date preceded a tour for Goldsmith, who jetted off just days later. The couple didn't let that stop them, though! They kept up with each other over email, text and FaceTime for six weeks.

"I completely fell in love with him without having done anything more than given him a hug good night," Moore says.

Of her new hubby, Moore says he's an "undeniably good person in every respect."

"I wasn't expecting it but I really lucked out," she gushes.

"I would go through everything that I went through a million times over if it meant landing Taylor in my life again and meeting him," Moore says of her self-described "acrimonious" divorce from Ryan Adams in 2015.

On Wednesday, Moore shared even more pics from her wedding weekend -- this time from her rehearsal dinner. The photos showed off Moore's stunning floral dress and sweet moments with her friends and groom.

"Rehearsal dinner. All the love. Had to share these snaps by our dear friend @jonny_stills so a special shout out to him for capturing the whole weekend and @feithclub for the festive👗," she wrote alongside a series of snaps.

Prior to sharing the shots from their rehearsal dinner, Moore gave fans a sneak peek at both the ceremony -- which featured a frilly pink gown -- and the reception.

