Mandy Moore and her wedding guests can't stop sharing highlights from her special day!

The This Is Us star married musician Taylor Goldsmith in an intimate backyard ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend, and at one point during the reception, she took the stage to perform.

In a video posted to Instagram, Moore can be seen singing a song with her new husband at The Fig House. And, naturally, the lovebirds ended the performance with a romantic kiss!

Moore first confirmed the marriage news on her own on Monday, with a beautiful black-and-white photo of her and Goldsmith walking hand-in-hand. "11•18•18," the actress, chic in a pink tiered Rodarte dress, captioned it.

She also shared the colorful, original version to her Instagram Stories:

Instagram Stories

Moore, 34, and Goldsmith, 33, got engaged last September after dating for two years. Hear more on their nuptials in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore Got Married in a Pink Wedding Dress -- See Her Gorgeous Look!

Mandy Moore Marries Musician Taylor Goldsmith in Intimate Ceremony

Mandy Moore Dishes on Her 'Lovely' Bachelorette Weekend in New Orleans

Related Gallery