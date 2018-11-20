Mandy Moore's hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, is dishing on her bridal 'do, following the intimate backyard ceremony on Sunday.

The This Is Us actress tied the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith with dreamy, softly waved, voluminous tresses adorned with pink baby's breath flowers to match her pink Rodarte wedding dress and veil.

"Mandy’s pink dream wedding hair was inspired by her custom layered Rodarte dress " Streicher says. "The perfect pale pink hue of the dress adorned with baby's breath florals inspired a whimsical and romantic feel, while still remaining classic."

Streicher shares her step-by-step tutorial for the fairy-tale look.

Step 1

Prep clean, damp hair by raking through Garnier Fructis Root Amp Root Lifting Spray Mousse and Garnier Fructis Style Full & Plush Mega Full Thickening Lotion. Blow dry with a small round brush, starting at the roots, to create as much volume as possible. Finish with a few small, Velcro rollers in the top of the hair to set volume.

Step 2

Next, starting in the back at the bottom of the head, take 2-inch sections of hair, spray with Garnier Fructis Flexible Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray, and curl with a 1 ¼-inch curling iron. To hold the form of the curl, pin each curl to the scalp with a small pin and let cool, about 30 minutes.

Step 3

Once cooled, remove all pins. Lightly brush through hair while spraying an anti-humidity spray. Once brushed out, lightly backcomb the hair for a soft, fluffy wave.

Step 4

Part hair down the middle and softly brush both sides back behind the ear. Secure behind the ear with a bobby pin.

Step 5

For an additional romantic feel, adorn pink baby's breath floral pieces to hair with eyelash glue. Place veil on very top of head to sit like a crown or headband -- pin in place with bobby pins.

The modern bride strayed away from tradition with her pink dress, and continued to break the rules like the style star she is in a black custom Lela Rose cutout gown for the reception. She changed up her 'do for an elegant side part and added a stunning diamond-and-emerald necklace for an Old Hollywood vibe.

Streicher transformed Moore from ceremony to party by gently brushing through the soft, fluffy waves she previously created and parted the hair deeply to the side using a hot comb. She freshened the curls by wrapping 2-inch sections of hair around a 1-inch curling barrel and combed through with a soft paddle brush, finished off with an anti-humidity spray to lock away frizz.

