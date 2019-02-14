Mandy Moore Speaks Out After the Release of the Ryan Adams Exposé

Mandy Moore wants to encourage others to tell their stories.

The 34-year-old This Is Us star is quoted in a New York Times piece published Wednesday, which includes numerous allegations of various forms of abuse by musician Ryan Adams, Moore’s ex-husband.

Adams, through his lawyer, denied the allegations against him in the piece.

Shortly after the piece was published, Moore took to Instagram, sharing a serious portrait of herself with the caption, "Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”

Moore was married to Adams from 2009-2016. In the piece, she claims that her ex-husband was psychologically abusive during their relationship, further alleging that he was controlling in ways that ultimately hurt her music career.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” Moore alleges in the piece.

Adams’ lawyer told the Times that Moore’s allegations were “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship,” and that he supported her “well-deserved professional success.”

ET has reached out to reps for Adams and Moore.

