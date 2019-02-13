Mandy Moore is speaking out.

The This Is Us star -- in addition to several other women -- is quoted in a New York Times piece published on Wednesday which includes numerous allegations of various forms of abuse by musician Ryan Adams.

Adams, through his lawyer, denied the allegations against him in the piece.

Moore, who was married to Adams from 2009-2016, claims in the piece that the 44-year-old musician was psychologically abusive during their relationship, further alleging that he was controlling in ways that ultimately hurt her music career.

“Music was a point of control for him,” the 34-year-old actress says, claiming, “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’”

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” Moore further alleges in the piece.

Adams' lawyer told the Times that Moore's allegations were "completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship,” and that he supported her “well-deserved professional success.”

Another artist who accuses Adams of wrongdoing in the piece is Ava -- identified by her middle name -- a now-20-year-old bass player who was 13 years old when she alleges Adams struck up an online correspondence with her, accusing him of exposing himself during phone sex over Skype video chats. According to text messages reviewed by the Times, Adams allegedly questioned Ava repeatedly about her age, during which she did at times claim to be older than she was. The piece continues on to claim that Adams seemed unconvinced by Ava's responses about how old she was but allegedly continued on with their sexual conversations.

"I never see pics of you anymore,” Adams allegedly texted Ava in 2014, when she was 16. Days later, the piece claims Adams sent Ava the message, "If people knew they would say I was like R Kelly lol."

“Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage,” Adams' lawyer told the Times.

ET has reached out to reps for Adams and Moore. Read the Times' whole piece here.

After the story was published, Adams took to Twitter to deny the allegations, while also apologizing to anyone he's hurt over the years.

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly," he tweeted. "But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly," he continued. "I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing."

