Mandy Moore is rooting for Zachary Levi!

ET caught up with the This Is Us star on the red carpet at PaleyFest on Sunday, where she explained why her Tangled co-star would be the perfect addition to a future Justice League movie.

"He always had it in him," Moore said of Levi, who portrays the latest DC superhero in Shazam! "He was always a superhero in my mind. Maybe the world is just finally starting to take notice."

"I adore him. I think he's one of the most phenomenally talented gentlemen out there," she continued. "He's a total sweetheart. I'm so happy for him. I can't wait to go see his movie and support him. I think he's, like, tailor made for a buff superhero."

Moore isn't the only one that seems to feel that way! Levi has become somewhat of a sex symbol on social media, with some referring to him as a "zaddy." Speaking with ET earlier this month, the 38-year-old actor said he's "not ready" for that type of attention.

"I don't think about that stuff," he said. "All that stuff is just the icing on the cake of the not real life that all of this is. So if people wanna put me in the same conversation as all those guys [like the Hemsworth brothers], rock 'n' roll. I just am gonna keep doing what I think is the right thing in my life."

All jokes aside, Levi said he couldn't be any more grateful for getting the opportunity to play such a coveted role.

"This is the far biggest thing I've ever been blessed enough to be a part of and be the titular character of, so it's super surreal and super cool," he gushed. "I always dreamed and believed it was possible that I could be a superhero maybe one day, certainly ever since I was a kid I wanted that to be a reality. But these roles are rare, there's not that many of them and I had already been very blessed playing an Asgardian in another universe."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The season three finale, which creator Dan Fogelman teases will be "gigantic," airs April 2.

As for Shazam!, it hits theaters on April 5.

