This Is Us fans have a really "special" episode to look forward to this week.

During Sunday's grande finale of PaleyFest, TV lovers inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles got to watch Tuesday's upcoming episode. ET was there to witness it all, and needless to say, it's going to give you all the feels.

"Sometimes you have a special one, and this is one of them," series creator Dan Fogelman told the crowd, which included series stars Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Jon Huertas (Miguel) and Melanie Liburd (Zoe). "The cast is all here. I've been doing this for a minute and they want to sit in the audience with you guys."

"I'm crazy about them and they're the world's most talented and nicest people," he added. "And our fans are the best fans ever. We love you all!"

HUGE THANKS to everyone who joined us for all the #PaleyFest LA fun! We’ve come to the end of this year’s PaleyFest and we hope you loved it as much as we did. Thanks to #ThisIsUs for closing the festival in style! pic.twitter.com/lLUjW8qpSb — Paley Center (@paleycenter) March 25, 2019

Tuesday's episode will be entirely focused on where things stand between Susan Kelechi Watson's character, Beth, and her husband, Randall, portrayed by Sterling K. Brown. Flashbacks will reveal how their first-ever date in college really went down, as fans see less of Beth and Randall's "#RelationshipGoals" moments, and more of the arguments the two had at various moments throughout their lives together.

"It's so interesting because when Dan was pitching us the arch of the season, at the beginning, [Susan and I] were both excited," Brown explained. "We said, 'How come we never fight?'"

Up until this season, everything seemed picture perfect between Beth and Randall. But Brown said their ability to continue to get past their struggles is what real "relationship goals" is all about.

"It's when you make it to the other side," he said, explaining that he's neither "Team Beth or Team Randall" -- he's team "figuring" it out. "There is no such thing as a perfect marriage … it's about two people together, working it out."

Here's three other major things we learned from the panel:

1. Kate's storyline this season hit home for Metz.

As fans learned from last week's episode, Kate and Toby's newborn son, Jack, was born several months premature, a storyline many viewers can relate to, including Metz. She explained to the crowd that she has a niece who was born prematurely.

"She was in ICU for nine months. She's almost 4 [now]," Metz shared, adding that she has received so many messages from fans who have gone through similar experiences in real life. "People are not alone ... and I get to be a part of [telling that story]? That’s banana pants."

2. The season three finale will (finally!) answer questions about the main characters.

At the end of the panel, fans were also treated to the first five minutes of the upcoming season three finale.

"I'm excited about the last episode, It’s a good one. I think you're going to get a lot of answers for all the main characters. There will be an answer given there … as far as longterm health," Fogelman teased before playing the clip, which involves a shocking scene with Rebecca. "The last five minutes is gigantic."

"Dan Fogelman, he loves this s**t so much," Brown joked, referring to Fogelman's ability to not only tease fans, but continue making them so emotional week after week. "He has, like, ruby red cheeks, like, 'Oh, we're going to kill America.'"

3. Fans will get to see plenty more Rebecca and Jack moments in season four.

Briefly discussing what's in store for season four of the show, Fogelman said he and his team have "a plan."

"We have a midpoint. We know where we're going and what we're doing," he shared, adding, "our world is going to expand a little bit, in a really interesting way."

Fogelman teased that Rebecca’s father will become a prominent part of the story next season. He also promised new flashbacks featuring Jack and Rebecca in some of their happiest times together, prior to Jack's tragic death.

"I'd like to see the early Jack and Rebecca courtship days," added Moore. "How do they get engaged? There's a chunk of time we haven’t explored."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

