Milo Ventimiglia Talks ‘This Is Us’ Ending After Season 6

Will the Pearson family be leaving our screens for good after season six? According to star Milo Ventimiglia, probably.

Everybody’s favorite TV dad opened up on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show about the recent news that his series, This Is Us, will be ending after season six.

"We never know where we’re going to go. We never know what’s going to happen,” he admits. "The show could have a huge spike in season six and everybody wants more beyond that, but I think creatively, they have an idea of what they’d like to do to kind of wrap it up in this nice story.”

He adds that there’s always a chance for more, depending on the demand, but he’s pleased that the creators have a satisfying ending in mind.

"At least the audience knows, the fans know, they’re going to get three more seasons, which is nice we can commit,” he says. "It’s not like, will it be on? Won’t it be on? But then beyond that, yeah, maybe there will be more. I don’t know.”

Show creator Dan Fogelman and show runner Isaac Aptaker, first introduced the idea of a season six ending earlier this month during an interview with Deadline.

The pair noted that they’re planning to wrap things up “about three seasons in the future,” as the NBC family drama is currently in its third season.

“I would hope that it’s elegant,” Aptaker said. “That’s what we’re going for. I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it’s a really satisfying end place, that makes sense, and it feels like they’ve watched something that is a complete piece of work because that’s really how we’re trying to plan it.”

From the start, the stars have admitted to filming scenes for the finale in order to preserve the actors' ages.

Last May, star Mandy Moore admitted to ET that “parts of the ending have been shot.”

Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

'This Is Us,' 'Westworld' & More Series' Costume Designers Share Wardrobe Secrets From the Sets (Exclusive)

'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson and Producers on Showcasing the Brilliance of Beth

Shane West Says He and Mandy Moore Have 'Talked About' Him Guest Starring on 'This Is Us'

Related Gallery