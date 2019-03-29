Tom Hanks is there for Rita Wilson!

The 62-year-old actor proudly supported his wife as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. Hanks, alongside the pair's longtime friend, Julia Roberts, honored Wilson with a touching speech about her decades-long career and killer "instincts" when it comes to acting, producing and singing. Martin Short, Chet Hanks, Larry David and Nia Vardalos were also in attendance at the event.

"Rita Wilson has pitch-perfect taste," Hanks said at one point during his speech, causing his wife, standing next to him to sweetly interject.

"Well, I chose you," she shared.

"That's for later, my love," he replied. "That's right after the choco pies [from the pizza place next door]."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wilson, whose new album, Halfway to Home, also released on Friday, gushed over her big day to ET.

"When you get things like this, it's like icing on the cake, and it makes me feel so connected to my community that I grew up in and I love and that has given me so much. So I'm just really, truly honored as one is. And it's truly a celebration," she expressed.

The multi-hyphenate couldn't have been more excited to be surrounded by her family and friends -- and wonderful husband of over 30 years.

"I think, for me, it's always about having family and friends, and you can see by the people that are here, I have all my family and my friends, so having Julia and of course, my husband Tom, whose star is just over there, it's a fantasy come true," she added. "It's unbelievable. I walked on this street and read these names, so for me to have my name here is really extraordinary."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rita Wilson Reveals the Personal Reason She Started Songwriting (Exclusive)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate 30th Anniversary With Throwback Wedding Pic & Star-Studded Party

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Joke About Being the 'Cool Grandparents' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery