It's officially over between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.



Nearly one year to the day of their surprise wedding, ET has learned that the pair have worked out the final details of their divorce. Legal documents are expected to be filed on Tuesday, with both parties having reached a settlement. TMZ was first to report the news.



A source tells ET that "the couple had a prenup so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce." Once they do file the paperwork, it will take six months until the divorce becomes final.



ET has reached out to both Cyrus' and Hemsworth's reps.



The 27-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor dated on-and-off for 10 years after meeting on the set of 2010's The Last Song. They first got engaged in 2012 before splitting up, but Cyrus' engagement ring was back on her finger in 2016. The pair wed on Dec. 23, 2018, in Tennessee.

Miley Cyrus Instagram Story

The "Slide Away" singer opened up about her modern marriage to the Aussie actor in Elle magazine's August 2019 issue, which was released in July. "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," she told the mag. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it."

By August, the pair had broken up. Cyrus briefly moved on with Brody Jenner's Kaitlynn Carter and is now dating Australian singer Cody Simpson. Hemsworth was spotted holdng hands with Dynasty star Maddison Brown in October but last week, he had lunch with his parents and model Gabriella Brooks.

For more on Hemsworth and Cyrus, watch the video below.

Liam Hemsworth's Sister-in-Law Says He 'Deserves Much More' Amid Divorce from Miley Cyrus This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus' Journey to Self-Love in 2019

Miley Cyrus Comments on Her Short Marriage to Liam Hemsworth After Online Proposal: 'It Probably Won’t Last'

Biggest Celebrity Splits of 2019

Related Gallery