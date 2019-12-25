Offset had dancing feet this Christmas!



While celebrating the holiday on Wednesday with his wife, Cardi B, the Migos member showed off some of his moves.



Surrounded by presents that were in various states of being unwrapped, the 28-year-old rapper bounced along to a beat as Cardi recorded her hubby. Offset was rocking a Santa Claus costume, which hung loosely from his thin frame as he bopped around. A young child could be heard yelling, "I love Christmas!" in the background as Cardi laughed.



The best part of the clip came towards the end, when Offset got closer to the camera and showed off his stylish footwear: socks covered with images of his wife sticking her tongue out!



The "Push" rapper captioned the vid simply, "Mood."

View this post on Instagram Mood A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on Dec 25, 2019 at 9:07am PST

Cardi, 27, also posted videos of the couple's daughter, Kulture, to her Instagram Story.

The 1-year-old was sporting a red-and-white, Santa-inspired dress and black hair bow, and she was very excited about her new doll, which she gave a sweet kiss on the forehead once the box was open.



"That's so cute!" the proud mom exclaimed.

Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B/Instagram

Looks like the rappers had a very sweet Christmas!

RELATED CONTENT:

See How Miranda Lambert, Miley Cyrus, Shay Mitchell and More Celebrated Christmas

The Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Party Was Epic -- See the Pics!

Kylie Jenner Stuns Twinning With Stormi for Annual Kardashian Christmas Party

Mariah Carey Reflects on Her Iconic Christmas Hit 25 Years Later! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery