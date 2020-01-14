Demi Lovato to Perform at GRAMMYs for First Time in 3 Years

Demi Lovato has found her voice again!

The 27-year-old performer has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since her 2018 overdose, but on Tuesday, she announced that she plans to return to the stage very soon.

"I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing 😇😝#GRAMMYs @recordingacademy@cbstv," Lovato captioned a shot of herself announcing her 2020 GRAMMY Awards performance.

Back in December, Lovato teased her fans on Instagram, writing, "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing...."

She has not released any new music since 2018's emotional song, "Sober," which documented the singer's relapse shortly before her overdose.

Lovato did not hint as to whether she'd be performing new music or one of her signature tracks. The post was met with lots of love as Luis Fonsi commented, "Que past Demi? Can't wait to hear ya," and Clean Bandit star Grace Chatto added, "You look amazing."

The news comes one day after Ariana Grande, who shares manager Scooter Braun with Lovato, announced that she too was taking the GRAMMYs stage one year after she cancelled her performance on the awards show due to creative differences.

Lovato last performed at the GRAMMYs in 2017 during a Bee Gees tribute number alongside Tori Kelly, Little Big Town and Andra Day. This year, she's joining a slew of A-list performers including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more.

The 2020 GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

