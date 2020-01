GRAMMYs 2020: Everyone Who's Performing on Music's Biggest Night!

The incredible slate of performers at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is reason enough to watch!

The Recording Academy has announced all of the performances, and viewers can expect a lot of tributes on music's biggest night!

In honor of the late music legend Prince, Usher, FKA Twigs and Sheila E., the "Purple Rain" singer's longtime collaborator and former fiancee, will give a special performance.

But that's not all! There will also be an all-star tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died on March 31, 2019. Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG will hit the stage for a performance in honor of Hussle, a three-time GRAMMY nominee.

Additionally, Bonnie Raitt will pay tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Prine, while previously announced performer Aerosmith -- the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year -- will be joined by Charlie Wilson and Run-D.M.C for their time on stage.

The tributes don't stop there! In honor of GRAMMYs executive producer Ken Ehrlich, and to acknowledge the importance of music education, there will be a special performance of "I Sing The Body Electric" from the movie Fame. The performance will feature current nominees Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and Legend, along with Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and The War And Treaty.

In what is sure to be another emotional moment of the ceremony, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty will unite to honor those lost this year in a touching In Memoriam piece.

In addition to these highly anticipated tributes, a slew of other artists are gearing up to perform, including H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and Tyler, The Creator. GRAMMY nominees Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus will also be joining BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and other surprise guests for an epic "Old Town Road" performance.

Clark Jr. will hit the stage twice as he will be performing his song, "This Land," with The Roots.

As if that's not enough star power, breakout stars Lizzo and Billie Eilish will be taking the GRAMMY stage for the first time. Lizzo is this year's most nominated artist with eight total nominations, and Eilish is close behind her with six nominations. Both ladies are up for Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Also set to perform is real-life couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who, Shelton implied, will likely sing their duet, "Nobody But You."

"Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!" he wrote on Instagram.

In addition, it was announced that both Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande will be performing at the big event.

The GRAMMY Awards 2020 will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and hosted once again by Alicia Keys.

