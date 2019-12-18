Congrats, Sean "Diddy" Combs!

The 50-year-old rapper was named the 2020 GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoree on Wednesday. The Recording Academy and Clive Davis will celebrate the "Last Night" rapper's musical accomplishments at the annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

"Clive Davis and Arista Records gave me a chance when I was starting Bad Boy Records, he was one of the first industry executives to really believe in me. I’m forever grateful for him," Diddy said in a statement. "To be honored at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala and receive the Industry Icons Award is truly a blessing."

Previous honorees include JAY-Z, Herb Alpert & Jerry Moss, Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Sir Richard Branson and Antonio "L.A." Reid, among others.

"For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture," Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy added. "By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip-hop to the masses, he was an early reminder of music’s unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world. Over the years, Diddy has persistently empowered other music creators and we’re honored to celebrate his culture-shaping impact at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala."

Davis, who also co-hosts the annual gala, also adds: "It’s personally so gratifying that Sean 'Puffy' Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition. From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution, to his many memorable appearances at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague."

The music mogul recently hosted a star-studded 50th birthday bash at his home in Los Angeles, which served as the spot for a smiley reunion between Kanye West and JAY-Z. The pair's wives, Kim Kardashian West and Beyonce, were also in attendance, as were Cardi B, Naomi Campbell, Usher and many more.

For more on Diddy's mega bash, watch below.

The 2020 GRAMMY Awards will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Honors Late Ex Kim Porter With Heartfelt Birthday Tribute: 'We Love and We Miss You'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite With Beyonce and JAY-Z at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 50th Birthday Party

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and His Kids Share Touching Tributes to Kim Porter on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Inside Diddy’s Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash (Exclusive Details) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery