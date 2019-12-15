In celebration of what would've been her 49th birthday, Sean “Diddy” Combs is remembering his late ex Kim Porter.

The music mogul took to Instagram to share that words can't express how much he misses Porter, who died from lobar pneumonia on Nov. 15, 2018 at the age of 47.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp. Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday," Diddy captioned the tribute, which included videos of the late model singing, dancing and enjoying time with her family. "We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!”

Porter and Diddy dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007 and share three kids together — 21-year-old son Christian ‘King’ Combs, and 12-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star.

Last month marked one year since her passing, and to commemorate the anniversary, Diddy shared a heartfelt tribute in her honor.

"I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much 💔. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter," he shared.

At Porter's funeral, Diddy delivered an emotional eulogy praising his ex for helping him battle a dark time in his life.

“I was getting older, and I just went through a dark, dark time,” he said. "Even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person. She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'"

In related news, Diddy celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded bash at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. Guests included JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Cardi B, Kevin Hart, Kate Beckinsale, and Pharrell Williams among many others.

Although the rapper's actual birthday was on Nov. 4th, a source confirmed to ET that he purposely pushed back his party to coincide with Porter's birthday.

