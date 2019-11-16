Kim Porter will forever remain in her loved ones' hearts.

It's been one year since the late model and ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs died from lobar pneumonia. On Friday, Nov. 15, the rapper, as well as Porter's sons, took to Instagram to share touching tributes in her honor.

"I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much 💔. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face," Diddy wrote alongside a video of Porter playing the piano. "I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter. ❤️"

Porter was 47 at the time of her death. She and Diddy dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007. They shared three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, both 12, and son Christian, 21. She also had a son, Quincy, 28, from a previous relationship.

"I miss you & Love you so much mommy 👼 ❤️," Christian wrote alongside a photo of him and his late mother at the beach.

Quincy posted a photo of himself wearing a jacket with his mother's face on the back. "It's been 365 days & I still don’t know what to do without you... Whatever it is I know you’ll have my back. I love you mommy. ❤️," he wrote in his first post.

In a second, which was a Boomerang of his late mother, he added: "The amount of LOVE y’all have shown towards my mother really fills my heart. ❤️ Thank you truly."

"I love seeing throwbacks with my best friend for the first time... ♥️❤️," he wrote on his final post.

Diddy's 25-year-old son, Justin, whom he shares with ex Misa Hylton Brim, also shared a sweet video montage of himself with Porter.

"I LOVE YOU & MISS U SO MUCH.... 💔," he captioned the heartbreaking post.

At Porter's funeral, Diddy delivered an emotional eulogy praising his ex for helping him battle depression.

"Even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person," Diddy recalled. "She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'"

For more on Porter, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shares Touching Tribute to Kim Porter Ahead of the 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Diddy Reveals the Last Words Ex Kim Porter Said to Him Before She Died

Kim Porter, Ex-Girlfriend of Diddy, Died From Lobar Pneumonia

Kim Porter's Death and Its Impact on Diddy Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery