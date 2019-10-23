Kim Porter is gone but not forgotten. The late model and ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs passed away from lobar pneumonia on Nov. 15, 2018, and on Tuesday, the 49-year-old producer shared a touching photo of her to his Instagram.

Diddy simply captioned the pic with a heart emoji and tagged Porter's account. The image features the late model's silhouette sitting by the water and holding her hands up circling the sun.

Porter was 47 at the time of her death. She and Diddy dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007. They shared three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, both 12, and son Christian, 21. She also had a son, Quincy, 28, from a previous relationship.

Diddy delivered an emotional eulogy at Porter's funeral, praising his ex for helping him battle depression.

"Even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person," Diddy recalled. "She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.’”

In an April cover story for Essence magazine, Diddy opened up about the heartbreaking loss and Porter's final words to him.

"One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies,'" he recalled. "She actually said that to me before she died."

