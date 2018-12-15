Sean "Diddy" Combs is doing the best he can to give his daughters some joy following the death of their mother, Kim Porter.

The mogul threw an epic '80s-themed roller skating birthday party for his twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, at World on Wheels in Los Angeles on Friday. The girls turn 12 on Dec. 21. The pair's party, which was attended by celeb guests like Kim Kardashian West, came just before what would have been Porter's 47th birthday.

Porter, who dated Diddy on and off for decades, was found dead on Nov. 15, with the Los Angeles County Coroner listing her cause of death as "deferred" pending an additional investigation.

On Saturday, Diddy shared a sweet tribute post to Porter, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM!!! We miss you sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooSoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo MUCH 🖤 #KimPorterDAY HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"Happy Birthday Kim. We love you and we miss you. #KimPorterDay," he wrote on another post.

Diddy and his family bid farewell to Porter as she was laid to rest in an elaborate funeral in her Georgia hometown last month. The father of six honored his ex in an emotional eulogy at the service. Watch below.

